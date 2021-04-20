Kuldeep Yadav reveals the two toughest batsmen to bowl to in IPL

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has struggled to find a regular place in the playing XI of Team India despite being in the bubble for a long time. He’s having a similar experience with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Chinaman bowler played only five games in the previous edition and hasn’t yet got a chance to feature in the playing XI in the ongoing fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

However, Kuldeep is hopeful of playing his first game in IPL 2021 and doing well for his side. While speaking to PTI Bhasha, Kuldeep said: “Only three matches have happened so far. I’m hopeful to get a place in the final XI soon, and I will perform well.”

During the conversation, the 26-year-old also picked two batsmen, who are quite challenging to bowl to. Kuldeep named Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma as the ones who are tough to tackle.

Kuldeep said that while De Villiers is a 360-degree player who can slam a bowler in any corner of the ground, Rohit has quite a bit of time to play his scintillating shots.

“I find it difficult to bowl against AB de Villiers and Rohit Sharma. De Villiers can smash the ball in any corner of the ground, while Rohit has plenty of time,” added Kuldeep.

The Kanpur-lad further picked two players, who, according to him, are absolute legends of the exciting league. The left-armer named Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Chris Gayle as legendary IPL stroke makers. Kuldeep opined that the duo has been consistent from the inaugural season of the lucrative league.

“If we look from the beginning, then MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle are truly the legends of IPL as they have been performing well since the first season,” remarked Kuldeep.

Meanwhile, KKR have so far played three matches in IPL 2021, winning one and losing two out of them.