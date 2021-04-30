IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw’s girlfriend Prachi Singh has a special message for DC opener after his exploits vs KKR

In the 25th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thanks to the phenomenal batting display by opener Prithvi Shaw. The Rishabh Pant-led side registered a memorable win over KKR by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to occupy second place on the points table.

Shaw was the main highlight in the Thursday night fixture as he took the Knight Riders bowlers to the cleaners. Chasing 155, Shaw provided DC with a spectacular start as he smashed six back-to-back boundaries to KKR seamer and his U-19 teammate Shivam Mavi in the first over.

Shaw continued the carnage and slammed 82 runs from 41 deliveries at a magnificent strike rate of 200 with the help of eleven boundaries and three sixes. Veteran Shikhar Dhawan supported him with a well-made 46 runs knock.

The explosive knock by Shaw eventually helped DC to chase the target in 16.3 overs. No wonder he was also honoured with the ‘Player of the Match’ award. For his remarkable performance, the Mumbaikar received appreciation from all corners. However, amid all this, one wish that grabbed the maximum attention came from Shaw’s rumoured girlfriend, Prachi Singh.

After the match, the actress took to her official Instagram handle, congratulating her rumoured boyfriend for the tremendous performance against KKR. Prachi shared the pic of Shaw receiving the ‘Man of the Match’ award and wrote: “I’m so proud of you!”

In another story, Prachi posted a collage of Shaw’s pictures where the cricketer was seen grabbing all the other awards as well. She also asked if the batsman needed a new suitcase to pack all his accolades.