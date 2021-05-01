“1 rupee ki Pepsi, Iyer bhai sexy”: A hilarious fan chant of Shreyas Iyer doing rounds on social media

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the next assignments of Team India after the postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 earlier this month. Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 20-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final and England Tests.

Similarly, on Monday, Sourav Ganguly, President of the apex Indian board, confirmed that India would be travelling to Sri Lanka in July for the limited-overs series consists of three ODIs and as many T20I games.

It was also revealed that in the absence of star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the BCCI would send a second-string Indian team to Lanka. Many fans expected that in the non-appearance of Virat and Rohit, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, who picked up a shoulder injury during the England home series, would be given the role of captaincy. But as per media reports, Iyer would be unavailable for selection as he shall not recover by then.

Meanwhile, a video featuring the Mumbaikar is doing the rounds on social media in which some fans are cheering for the 26-year-old. The footage is from the second ODI between India and Australia played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in November 2020.

Iyer missed out on the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league as well due to his injury. In place of him, Rishabh Pant was handed over the captaincy of Delhi Capitals (DC).

On April 8, Iyer underwent surgery, and it may take three months for him to regain full fitness. The medical staff of the BCCI would try to get him fit ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October this year.