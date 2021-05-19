Asia Cup 2021 called off due to COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka

In another blow to the cricket fans, the 2021 Asia Cup was called off on Wednesday. The mega event, which was shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Island nation.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva announced that it would be challenging for them to stage the tournament in the current situation.

“Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year,” De Silva said as quoted by The Indian Express.

The tournament was intended to be hosted by Pakistan, but due to political tension between India and Pakistan, the competition was shifted to Sri Lanka. Although, the Asian Cricket Council headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah is yet to make a formal announcement.

Another aspect is that the Asia Cup might only find a slot after the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup as all the teams will be planning for their Future Tours Programme (FTPs) commitments for the next two years.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s national team is currently in Bangladesh for the limited-overs series. After completing the fixtures against Bangladesh, the Lankans will host Team India for a six-match white-ball series in July.

The Men in Blue will play three-match One-Day International (ODIs) leg and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is). It is also anticipated that a second-string Indian side will travel to the island nation in the absence of senior players who will be in the United Kingdom (UK) to play the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.

The ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will begin on July 13, and the T20I leg shall commence from July 22.