Chennai Super Kings donates 45 oxygen concentrators for the victims of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come to the rescue of Tamil Nadu’s people in their fight against COVID-19 by arranging for the delivery of 45 oxygen concentrators.

An oxygen concentrator is an alternative to liquid oxygen and is used by home-isolated patients along with moderately infected sufferers in the hospital.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL) Director R Srinivasan handed over the oxygen concentrators to state’s Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday in the presence of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s President Rupa Gurunath.

Bhoomika Trust, who helped with the procurement of the concentrators, will also coordinate the distribution of the utility to the Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid care centres.

Extending their support, CSK CEO K Viswanathan asserted how close the state’s inhabitants are to the Super Kings’ family.

“The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic,” Viswanathan said in an official statement.

Recently, CSK also started their awareness campaign with “Mask Podu” (Wear Mask) and regular distribution of information through their social media platforms. The Chennai-based franchise has been displaying creatives urging the people to get vaccinated across 90 Variable Message Display systems of the GCC in the city.

Amid the surge in the coronavirus cases, the Tami Nadu government imposed a total lockdown from May 10 to control the spread of the disease.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) had donated INR 7.5 crores and 1.5 crores to boost the oxygen supply in these unprecedented times.

With his contribution of INR 1 crore and inauguration of a plasma bank, Sachin Tendulkar had urged the people to take the necessary precautions and donate plasma.

While celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had appropriated INR 2 crores for the coronavirus patients in a money donation campaign through ‘Ketto’.