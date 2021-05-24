CPL 2021: Full list of retentions ahead of the players’ draft

The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to begin from August 28, with the final scheduled on September 19. All 33 games will take place at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

Ahead of the players’ draft, all the six participating teams have named their retentions. Starting with the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, they have retained their core squad, including veterans like Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons. Pollard has been given the role of captaincy as Dwayne Bravo has been traded to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Similarly, the St Lucia Zouks will have a new skipper this season after Daren Sammy has stepped down from the role. Sammy, who guided the team to finals last year, has not played since then and is yet to confirm whether he will play in this season or not. Leaving Sammy aside, all-rounder Roston Chase was retained by the franchise along with Kesrick Williams. Zouks have also reserved Rahkeem Cornwall and Andre Fletcher for the upcoming season.

Power-hitter Andre Russell will play for Jamaica Tallawahs again, and he shall be accompanied by senior lads Carlos Brathwaite and Rovman Powell.

When it comes to the Guyana Amazon Warriors, explosive batter Nicholas Pooran has been retained by the franchise. He is expected to lead the team after the Warriors released their regular skipper Chris Green from the squad. Apart from Pooran, Windies opener Brandon King, Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and South Africa veteran Imran Tahir will again represent Warriors.

Barbados Tridents retained former Windies skipper Jason Holder along with Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr. and Kyle Mayers.

The Patriots have retained the likes of Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Joshua Da Silva, while Sherfane Rutherford has been traded from the Warriors.

Complete list of retentions for CPL 2021: