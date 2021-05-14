David Warner shares a cute photo of his daughter Indi’s first school project

Australian opener David Warner is currently stuck in the Maldives after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month. Warner is part of a 40-Aussie contingent in the form of players, coaches and staff members staying in the Maldives. These members are completing their 14-day quarantine, as the Australian government has banned travellers from India after the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The fourteenth season of the cash-rich league was deferred due to the COVID-19 breach in the bio bubble of different IPL franchises. Quite a few players and support staff got infected with the deadly virus, which eventually led to the postponement of IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Warner has posted a cute picture of his daughter Indi’s school project on social media. Indi had painted a picture of her favourite place Coogee Rockpool featuring her dad, mother, and sisters.

“Indi doing her first project for school. Her favourite place. Coogee Rockpool. Very creative little girl, and even the detail on daddy’s moustache is good. #love #family @candywarner1 miss you all,” Warner captioned his Instagram post.

Responding to the post, Warner’s wife Candice wrote, “I’m a little concerned for Isla’s safety in that pool on her own.”

Warner didn’t have a good IPL 2021, scoring only 193 runs from six matches at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 110.28. Prior to the postponement of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had removed Warner as their captain after the ‘Orange Army’ faced their fifth loss of the season.

In place of Warner, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson was appointed as the new SRH skipper. For the subsequent game, the ‘pocket dynamite’ was also dropped from SRH’s playing XI. However, the change in leadership did not bring any fortune as SRH lost their next game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 55 runs.