England woman cricketer Kate Cross sends her gratitude to CSK for ‘personalised jersey’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disappointing season when they played last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), finishing at seventh place in the points table.

However, unlike the previous edition, CSK turned around the fortunes in their favour in IPL 2021 by showing their ‘A-Game’ against other teams. The ‘Yellow Army’ were placed at the second spot after winning five out of seven games this season and looking set to go long in the competition.

However, due to multiple Covid-19 cases within several franchises, the fourteenth edition of the cash-rich league was postponed for an indefinite time by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

While CSK fans are forced to play the waiting game to see their favourite stars come back in action, England woman cricketer Kate Cross received a special gift from the MS Dhoni-led side. Cross took to her official Twitter handle and shared a couple of pictures while thanking CSK for sending her a personalised jersey.

“A HUGE thank you to @cskfansofficial and @chennaiipl for sending me my first CSK shirt. When it is safe to start the tournament again, I can #whistlefromhome,” the English cricketer captioned the images.

After the IPL 2021 got cancelled, Cross shared her disappointment but also mentioned that health comes before cricket.

“As disappointing as people will be to see this news, it’s the right decision. Health comes before cricket. All my thoughts are with everyone involved in the current COVID crisis in India,” Cross wrote on Twitter.

So far, four teams Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), have been affected by COVID-19. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha, CSK’s Lakshmipathy Balaji and Michael Hussey, and DC’s Amit Mishra, have all tested positive for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is exploring all possible options concerning the rearrangement of IPL 2021. As per reports, Brijesh Patel, the chairman of the IPL, gave hints that the remainder of the fourteenth season might take place in the month of September.

“Now we have to look for a window. If we get one, we will explore holding it. We’ll have to see if it is possible in September. We need to examine the plans of the ICC and other boards,” Patel said as quoted by Cricbuzz.