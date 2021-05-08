From Andre Russell to Dinesh Karthik: KKR players wish Pat Cummins on his birthday

The mainstay of the Australian fast bowling unit, Pat Cummins, is celebrating his 28th birthday today (May 08). Cummins is considered as one of the finest bowlers of modern-day cricket. At present, he owns the number one spot in the ICC Test bowlers rankings.

The New South Wales bowler has played 34 Tests, 69 ODIs and 30 T20Is in the international arena, taking 164, 111, and 37 wickets, respectively. He has also appeared in 37 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL), picking up 38 scalps.

Cummins received heartwarming wishes from all corners of the world on his special day, but the most noteworthy one came from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players. The official Twitter handle of Knight Riders shared a video on social media, where quite a few big names from the KKR camp can be seen greeting their best wishes to the Australian Test vice-captain.

It started with KKR’s power-hitter, Andre Russell, who extended cheering words for his teammate. He said: “Patto… What’s poppin’, bro? You know it’s a special day…Just want to wish you a happy, happy…Happy Birthday.”

“No. 1 Test bowler in the world, and you are for a reason. Peace. Happy one.” added Russell.

The senior player of Knight Riders and former skipper Dinesh Karthik said that KKR is lucky to have a player like Cummins.

“I think in KKR, we are very lucky to have a player like you… One of the best going around in the world,” said Karthik.

Karthik further wished to see Cummins becoming the Australian captain as, according to the Tamil Nadu cricketer, the Aussie star has all the required skill set to lead the team.

“Wish you a very, very, very…Happy Birthday! I genuinely wish you soon become an Australian captain. I think you have all the skillset to do it. I wish you all the very best, and may you prosper in cricket as much as you want,” added Karthik.

The young hero in the team Shubman Gill, who was recently named in India’s Test squad for England series, wished Cummins and said: “Happy Birthday, Pat-O.”

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna said: “Happy Birthday, mate.”

The present captain of KKR, Eoin Morgan, termed Cummins as ‘Boss’ while wishing the Aussie seamer. He said: “Happy Birthday, Boss.”

Here is the video: