From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina: Cricketers extend wishes to their moms on Mother’s Day

On the auspicious occasion of Mother’s Day, cricketers from around the globe posted heartwarming wishes for their moms on social media. On the second Sunday of May every year, the world celebrates Mother’s day to honour mothers and motherly figures.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared pictures of himself taking blessings from his mom and aunt on Twitter. He wrote: “Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always. Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past.”

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag posted few pictures of his mother and wrote a long poem in Hindi. One of the lines of Sehwag’s verse translates to: “No matter how big I become in life Mother, I am still your child today.”

घुटनों से रेंगते रेंगते

कब पैरों पर खड़ा हुआ,

तेरी ममता की छाओं में

जाने कब बड़ा हुआ!

काला टीका दूध मलाई

आज भी सब कुछ वैसा है,

मैं ही मैं हूँ हर जगह

प्यार यह तेरा कैसा है?

सीधा साधा भोला भाला

मैं ही सबसे अच्छा हूँ,

कितना भी हो जाऊं बड़ा

माँ, मैं आज भी तेरा बच्चा हूँ! #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/akY97tZaVs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 9, 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina shared images of his mom, sisters, wife and whole family, thanking his mother for being his biggest strength in life.

“Thank you, mom, for always being my pillar of strength & showing me the right guidance. You will remain my biggest inspiration! Wishing a very Happy #MothersDay to all the strong moms #LoveYouMa,” tweeted Raina.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik posted an old pic of him with his mom, wishing her on the special day.

“To the world, she’s a mother, but for the child, she’s the absolute world. That mom-loving child in me still remains the same! Happy Mother’s Day, Ma! #MothersDay,” wrote Karthik.

To the world she's a mother, but for the child she's the absolute world. That mom-loving child in me still remains the same!

Australian opener David Warner shared a story on Instagram, saying sorry to his mom for not being there with her on this day. Warner is currently in the Maldives after IPL 2021 was postponed last week.

“Happy Mother’s day to my mum @Warnerlorraine love you lots. Have a great day. Sorry, I can’t be there once again,” Warner wrote in his story.

Warner further shared a post on his Instagram handle for his wife Candice, thanking her for being the wonderful mother for his daughters.

“Words can’t describe how good of a mother this lady is!! Yes, my wife @candywarner1 is an absolute trooper; I can’t thank you enough for being our rock always. You have a heart of gold, my love. Happy Mother’s Day, darling and I hope the girls ordered ok with me. We love you lots #family #oneteam,” wrote Warner in his post.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also wished his mother on the special day. He took to Instagram and termed his mom as his greatest teacher in life.

“My greatest teacher and my best friend – happy Mother’s Day, Ma,” wrote Dhawan.

Here is how some other cricketers wished their mothers:

