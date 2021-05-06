Jasprit Bumrah pens down a heartwarming post for wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday

After the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases among franchises, several players have returned home to meet their family members and loved ones as India is facing the contagious second wave of novel coronavirus.

Although some of the foreign players are still trying to head back their respective countries, most of the Indian players have made it home. Among them is Mumbai Indians (MI) star player Jasprit Bumrah.

After returning to his residence, Bumrah got an opportunity to spend some quality time with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, who was also working as a broadcaster in IPL 2021.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old shared a heartwarming post for his better half on Twitter, who is celebrating her 30th birthday. The frontline Indian pacer expressed his love by complimenting his companion.

“Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart every day. You’re my person; I love you,” Bumrah wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/4QuIPUL1kX — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 6, 2021

The ace-pacer was granted leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the limited-overs series against England at home earlier this year. Bumrah and Sanjana got married on March 15 in Goa.

Few days after marriage, Sanjana returned to work during the India-England ODI series in Pune, in which the home team won 2-1.

On the other hand, Bumrah, who was released from the bio-bubble after the conclusion of the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, came back to action in IPL 2021, in which he played seven matches and claimed six wickets for the Mumbai-based franchise.

So far, the Ahmedabad-lad has played 99 games in the cash-rich league, scalping 115 wickets with 4/14 being his best performance. He is the 12th highest wicket-taker in IPL and ninth among Indian players.