ICC Test team rankings: India retain top position; England overtake Australia to reach the 3rd spot

On Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the annual update of Test team rankings. Team India have continued their domination as they remain at the top spot in the table with 121 points.

India’s 2-1 win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and 3-1 triumph over England in the home series have helped the Virat Kohli and Co. remain at the peak in the ICC Test team’s rankings.

Similarly, New Zealand are positioned right behind India at number two with 120 points, just one less than India’s 121. The epic series victories over West Indies and Pakistan in the recent past have helped Kane Williamson-led side to keep the second spot.

The major gainers in the rankings are West Indies, who moved up two spots to reach sixth place. Windies’ successful performance against Bangladesh, where they defeated the hosts 2-0 and a drawn series versus Sri Lanka, has assisted them in climbing to the sixth spot.

As per the ICC website, this update rates all matches played since May 2020 at 100 per cent and those of the preceding two years at 50 per cent. This has helped England overtake Australia to the third position as the 4-0 defeat of the English team to Australia during 2017-18 has dropped from the rankings.

Pakistan have maintained their fifth position while South Africa are at seventh place – their lowest in Test ranking history. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are following the Proteas at the eighth and ninth spot. The tenth last place is acquired by Zimbabwe, who have gained eight points.