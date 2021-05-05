IPL 2021: WATCH – When Prithvi Shaw smashed Shivam Mavi for six consecutive fours in an over

After the COVID-19 breached the bio-bubble in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league for an indefinite time.

Quite a few players and support staff became the victim of the coronavirus in the past few days, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) mostly affected.

Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra are few such names who have been tested positive in recent days.

Although BCCI and IPL Governing Council have given hints regarding the rearrangement of the lucrative league in the coming days.

Only 29 matches had taken place in IPL 2021, with Delhi Capitals (DC) being the number one side in the points table. DC won 6 out of 8 games and completely dominated the season.

Speaking about the Capitals, their young opener Prithvi Shaw impressed everyone with quite a few scintillating performances. The right-handed batsman scored 308 runs from 8 fixtures and maintained the strike rate of 166.48 – 3rd best so far in the tournament.

Shaw slammed as many as three fifties in the competition, with 82 being his best score, came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the process, the right-handed batsman etched his name in record books when he smashed Shivam Mavi for six consecutive boundaries in an over.

Here is how the over went:

0.1 : Mavi to Shaw, four runs, a half-volley smashed over bowler’s head.

: Mavi to Shaw, four runs, a half-volley smashed over bowler’s head. 0.2 : Mavi to Shaw, four runs, an Inswinger, too full, the batsman flicked it over midwicket.

: Mavi to Shaw, four runs, an Inswinger, too full, the batsman flicked it over midwicket. 0.3 : Mavi to Shaw, four runs, an overpitched ball outside off, and the Mumbaikar drove it through extra covers.

: Mavi to Shaw, four runs, an overpitched ball outside off, and the Mumbaikar drove it through extra covers. 0.4 : Mavi to Shaw, four runs, slower low full-toss outside off, Shaw pushed it towards cover for a boundary.

: Mavi to Shaw, four runs, slower low full-toss outside off, Shaw pushed it towards cover for a boundary. 0.5 : Mavi to Shaw, four runs, a short ball with a width and the batsman guided it through backward point.

: Mavi to Shaw, four runs, a short ball with a width and the batsman guided it through backward point. 0.6: Mavi to Shaw, four runs. Sixth successive boundary. A length ball outside off, and Shaw hit it over the top to earn another four.

Here is the video: