Jemimah Rodrigues to represent Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

India women middle-order specialist Jemimah Rodrigues is all set to feature in the inaugural edition of The Hundred tournament in England. Jemimah is the fifth Indian women cricketer to join the 100-overs competition after T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, all-rounder Deepti Sharma, and opener Shafali Verma.

Jemimah will play for Northern Superchargers under the captaincy of England World Cup winner Lauren Winfield-Hill. While speaking to the BBC Stumped Podcast, the Mumbaikar expressed her excitement, stating this would be a new experience for her.

“I am really looking forward to it (The Hundred). Something new, something different,” said Jemimah.

“I have played for the Yorkshire Diamonds, and my team is the Northern Superchargers. So, I have played a few of them before; Lauren Winfield is our captain,” she added.

The Hundred was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will begin on July 21 with the match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals in London.

Jemimah has so far played 19 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 47 T20 Internationals (T20Is), scoring 382 and 976 runs, respectively. The aspiring talent has smashed three half-centuries in the 50-over cricket and six fifties in the shortest format of the game.

She was recently named in India’s squad for the tour of England where the visitors will play a one-off Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. While the only Test will begin on June 16, the ODI series would start on June 27, and similarly, the T20I leg shall commence from July 9.