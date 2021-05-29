Mithali Raj reacts to playing under Ramesh Powar as India women’s team head coach

Indian women cricketers are currently spending time in Mumbai as they are quarantined ahead of their visit to the United Kingdom (UK) for the all-format series against England, starting in mid-June.

This will be the first series of Ramesh Powar as coach of India’s women cricket team since his re-appointment for the respective role. Powar replaced WV Raman at the position as the team focuses on the 2022 World Cup.

The former India spinner has returned as head coach after leaving the post three years ago. Back then, a major controversy involving him and Mithali Raj grabbed many headlines after the senior batter had accused Powar of discrimination and bias during the 2018 T20 World Cup.

Mithali had written a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), blaming Powar for humiliating her. Surprisingly, Mithali did not get a place in the playing XI during the semi-final against England, which India lost.

However, now Mithali is looking forward to playing under Powar as she feels ‘past is gone by’, and they (Mithali and Powar) will ‘steer the ship’ together.

“The past is gone by. You cannot go back. I am sure he (Ramesh Powar) will come up with plans, and we together will steer the ship. We will work in tandem and build a very strong team for the future, especially with the World Cup scheduled next year,” Mithali told The Hindu.

The Jodhpur-born talked about the Test match that India Women is supposed to play in their England tour as well as the Pink Ball match in their next assignment in Australia. Notably, the red-ball fixture against England is India Women’s first Test match since 2013.

“For all the youngsters in the team, and even for someone like me who played a Test match seven years ago, there is no baggage to carry. We have not played the format for such a long time and hence can play with an open mind,” reckoned Mithali.

“It is good to see that this Test will be followed by a pink-ball Test in Australia later this year. My personal opinion is that we should have continuity in playing Test matches. I believe that all three formats can exist together in women’s cricket, and players need to enjoy all of them,” she added.