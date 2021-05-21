Priya Punia’s father motivate her to join the Indian squad by citing Virat Kohli’s example

India is going through a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Over the past few weeks, many cricketers have lost their loved ones because of the deadly virus.

India women cricketer Priya Punia’s mother, Saroj, left for her heavenly abode on Tuesday after succumbing to coronavirus.

Days after losing her mother, Priya had joined the Indian squad for the month-long tour to England. Both the women and the men team have to spend 14 days in quarantine in Mumbai before flying off to the United Kingdom for their next tour.

Priya’s father, Surendra Punia, in an interview with Times of India, recalled how her wife’s health deteriorated. “She was doing fine, but after an oxygen supply disturbance, her oxygen level dropped and had to be put on ventilator support. But we couldn’t save her,” Surendra said.

Priya’s father further added how he motivated his daughter to get back to cricket by citing Indian skipper’s Virat Kohli’s example. In 2006, Kohli, having lost his father a day before, decided to play for his state team Delhi against Karnataka during Ranji Trophy and went on to score 90 runs.

“I inspired Priya. I told her that Virat Kohli had gone to play Ranji Trophy after his father’s death. This is a very difficult time for us, but we need to be mentally strong. There will be many occasions in life when you have to fight challenges and move forward. Priya understands this and she told me that, Papa, I am ready to represent India,” Surendra added.

Priya took to social media to break the news of her late mother. She wrote an emotional post, “Today I realized why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom.. Love you always. Some truths in life are hard to accept. Your memories will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace Mom.”

Priya was recently handed a Grade C contract for the 2021-2022 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).