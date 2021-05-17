Shoaib Malik slams PCB for nepotism in selection; admits to putting his career at risk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and their selection policy have attracted controversies from time to time. Various players in the past have alleged one-sidedness and unfairness in the selection process. The latest on the list is veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik.

The senior lad has accused PCB of favouritism, stating that selections in the national side are made on the grounds of players’ connections and not their performances. Malik, who bid farewell to ODI cricket after the 2019 World Cup, has been out of the T20I side, having last played for Pakistan in the T20 series in England in September 2020.

“We have a system of liking and disliking in our cricket, which is something that is present in the rest of the world as well but seems to be a bit more in our culture. The day things change in our cricket system where more importance is given to skills rather than who a person knows, only then will things improve,” Malik said as quoted by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq.

Malik claimed that he is ready to put his career on the firing line but won’t remain shut in this matter. He said that the captain should have command over the selection of the team, and his decision should be the final. Malik reckoned that Babar Azam, the current skipper of Pakistan, did not get his choice of players in the recently announced squad.

“In the recent squad, there were many players who Babar wanted to pick, but they weren’t selected. Everyone has their opinions, but the final decision on selection should be that of the captain because it’s he who will fight it out on the ground he with his team”, added the 39-year-old.

“Whatever is in my fate is in the hands of the Almighty and not in any person’s control. I will have no regrets if I am not asked to play again, but I would have felt more regret if I had not spoken up on behalf of my fellow cricketers,” concluded Malik.