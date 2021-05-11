Kohli or Babar? Bumrah or Cummins? Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan reveals his choice of players

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is often compared to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, purely because the former has shown supreme consistency across formats. Babar has, in fact, proved his dexterity, especially in the white-ball format.

On the other hand, Kohli completely dominates modern-day cricket, being the only batsman to average over 50 in all formats. Under his leadership, Team India has qualified for the inaugural ICC Test Championship (WTC) final.

Fans have a sundry belief concerning who is a better batsman between Kohli and Babar. Some reckon the Delhi-born is far ahead of the young Pakistani star, while others opine that Babar is better than Kohli.

Not so long ago, some fans, along with cricket experts, had also remarked that Babar should replace England’s Joe Root in the fab four – a list consists of four best stroke makers of modern cricket, i.e., Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Root.

While the red-hot debate is still on, a similar question was asked to Pakistan’s senior pacer Junaid Khan when he took part in an interview. In a clip shared by Cricket Pakistan on Twitter, Junaid faced 10 questions and one of which was related to Kohli and Babar. The 31-year-old was asked to rate both the batsmen.

“How do you rate Babar Azam and Virat Kohli?” Junaid was quizzed. While answering the question, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cricketer reckoned both the batters are outstanding.

“I think in the present time, both of them (Kohli and Babar) are outstanding,” said Junaid.

The left-arm fast bowler was further asked to pick one seamer between Australia’s Pat Cummins and India’s Jasprit Bumrah, and Junaid went on to choose Bumrah.

Junaid, who picked up 110 wickets in 76 ODIs and 71 scalps in 22 Tests, mentioned that he always liked to get the wicket of ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag in international. He also picked former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram as his all-time favourite bowler.