Virat Kohli describes his bond with ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni in two words

Team India is set to travel to England for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Captain Virat Kohli and his men are currently undergoing the mandatory isolation period in Mumbai.

The WTC final will be played from June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. After the summit clash against New Zealand, India will next take on England in a five-match Test series.

To make his mandatory quarantine period interesting, Kohli hosted a Question/Answer session on his Instagram. Several questions were through at him, and one among them grabbed maximum eyeballs.

A fan asked Kohli to describe his bond with ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni in two words. Kohli, who has grown as a player under Dhoni’s captaincy, responded to the question and wrote: “Trust, respect”.

Last year, during an Instagram live session with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli revealed that Dhoni played a huge role in making him the captain of India.

“I have always been inclined towards taking responsibility. After my debut for India, it was just about wanting to play, it was about being in the Indian XI all the time,” Kohli had said.

“Then, with your intrigue in the game, you start talking to the captain regularly. I was always in MS’ ears, discussing different tactics.

“I think he got a lot of confidence that I can do this after him. I think he played a big role in that (taking over the captaincy).”

Kohli recently participated in the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He was leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the tournament halted due to an increase in COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.

All the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will now be played in the UAE in September. Kohli’s RCB have registered five wins in seven games so far and are placed at the third position in the points table.