Washington Sundar reveals how many times he got RCB skipper Virat Kohli out in the nets

Indian captain Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen of modern-day cricket. His supreme consistency across the formats has propelled him to feature in the elite league of all-time great stroke makers. At present, Kohli is the only batter who averages more than 50 in all three forms of the game.

So far, the Delhi-lad has played 91 Tests, 254 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 90 T20 Internationals (T20Is), amassing 7490, 12169 and 3159 runs, respectively. He has smashed 70 hundreds and 115 half-centuries in international cricket.

Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli is the leading run-scorer and the only player to surpass the 6000-run benchmark. He has accumulated 6076 runs from 199 matches with five tons and 40 fifties.

With such a spectacular career, no wonder bowlers get a hard time getting Kohli out even during the net sessions. A similar case is with Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar, who plays under the leadership of Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the cash-rich league.

During the ’25 Questions’ chat show on ESPNcricinfo, Sundar was asked how often he has dismissed the RCB skipper in the net sessions. In response, the 21-year-old lauded Kohli, saying that the Indian superstar is the ‘King of Cricket’ and he hasn’t taken his wicket often.

“Not too often. He (Virat Kohli) is the king of cricket. I don’t think I would get him out every session. Probably once in every two sessions, if I could get him out, I would be happy,” said Sundar.

Both Sundar and Kohli will be next seen in the United Kingdom (UK) for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by the five-match Test series against England. The Indian contingent, after completing the quarantine in Mumbai, will fly out of the country on June 2.