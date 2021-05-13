WATCH: Australian cricketers come forward to raise funds for India’s fight against COVID-19

India is struggling with the second wave of deadly COVID-19. The number of cases has come down slightly, but the nation is witnessing 3.5 lakh cases every day and facing the shortage of oxygen at present as well.

The novel coronavirus also breached the bio-secure bubble of different franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Due to this, several cricketers contracted the virus, which forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the tournament mid-way after 29 fixtures.

During the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league, a number of cricketers came forward to help India fight the COVID-19. Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), donated A$ 50,000, while the former Aussie star and currently the commentator Brett Lee contributed with one bitcoin, i.e. approx. INR 37 lakhs.

Now, a few more Australian players, including Pat and Brett, have offered help to the suffering Indian families through UNICEF Australia – an agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to sufferers worldwide.

Apart from Pat and Brett, genius batsman Steve Smith, aspiring stroke maker Marnus Labuschagne, legendary Alan Border, pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, Australian women cricket team’s skipper Meg Lanning, wicketkeeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy, all-rounder Ellyse Perry, among other few cricketers, were seen in a video shared by Cricket Australia’s official Twitter handle urging everyone to come forward and help India during these disturbing times.

“India is recording 4 new COVID cases every second. There is not enough oxygen to go around. These are the most deadly days of the pandemic so far. Coronavirus is devastating communities across the country. The situation is heartbreaking. In times of crisis, we come together. We are throwing our support behind UNICEF’s India Crisis Appeal. Their teams are on the ground right now. Delivering emergency supplies to the vulnerable. No one can do everything. But everyone can do something. Right now, India needs us all,” the Aussie cricketers said.

Here’s the video: