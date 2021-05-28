WATCH – CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s act of pampering his horse ‘Chetak’ wins the internet

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is now indefinitely postponed, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is back at his home in Ranchi, where he is spending quality time with his family.

Dhoni’s better-half Sakshi has been regularly sharing snippets of the Ranchi-born superstar to keep the fans updated.

In the process, Sakshi posted a video of MSD in which Dhoni can be seen pampering his horse named ‘Chetak’. The horse is spotted lying down and loving the massage session from the former India captain.

Here is the video:

MS Dhoni taking care of his horse ❤️#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Z7luKYJzsq — Stone Cold (@StoneCo06301258) May 28, 2021

The post also received many heartening comments, including one from Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

Dhoni is not the only Indian cricketer to have a horse. Apart from him, his CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja owns four stallions in his Jamnagar farmhouse.

CSK was in second place in the points table with five victories from seven games before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the tournament after COVID-19 breached the bio bubble of different franchises, infecting some players and support staffs.

The remainder of IPL 2021 is expected to resume in September in the United Arab Nation (UAE). As per media reports, the apex Indian board is likely to announce on May 29 during the Special General Meeting (SGM).

The sources also stated that BCCI would talk to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to modify the schedule of the five-match series between India and England, starting in August.

“If that gap can be reduced to four, it will allow BCCI five extra days to make use of. If we can have those extra days eked out from the India-England schedule, it adds to the window. If not, then within these 30 days, a full day will have to be set aside for the Indian team and English cricketers to travel from the UK to the UAE; five days will have to be set aside for the knockouts later.”

“That will leave the BCCI with 24 days to conclude 27 matches. This window has four weekends available, which means a total of eight Saturdays and Sundays for doubleheaders that can accommodate 16 matches. That will leave the BCCI with 11 matches to be held in 19 days,” the sources had said.