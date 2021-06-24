After winning the WTC final, Kane Williamson takes ICC Test mace to the iconic Hambledon Club

They say going back to the roots after accomplishing success is essential, and that’s precisely what New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson did when he visited the iconic Hambledon Cricket Club with the ICC Test mace after captaining his side to a memorable triumph in the World Test Championship (WTC) final over India at in Southampton.

The Hambledon Cricket Club was formed in 1765 and was the prime cricket club in England before Lord’s became the home of cricket after the formation of the Marylebone Cricket Club in 1787. The Hambledon Club is situated just 15 miles away from Rose Bowl, where the summit clash took place from June 18 to 23.

On Wednesday, Williamson became the first captain in his nation’s cricketing history to laid his hands on the ICC Test mace. A day later, he posed for photographs at the Hambledon Club ground site and inside the premises.

The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared snaps of Williamson visiting the historic club.

“Photo sessions with the #WTC21 winning captain, Kane Williamson. The Blackcaps star with the mace at the historic Hambledon Cricket Club” tweeted ICC on Thursday.

After outshining the Virat Kohli-led side, New Zealand was given the ICC Test mace along with $1.60 million prize money. The Kiwi star spoke his heart out at the presentation, saying it’s nice to win a tournament after missing a few in the past.

“Certainly, it’s a very special feeling after a couple of close ones (in ICC finals), nice to get one under the belt. I’ve been part of (New Zealand cricket) for a short while, but it’s a very special feeling, the first time in our history we’ve come away with a world title,” said the 30-year-old.

“This will be remembered for a long time. We don’t always have all the stars, and we saw that in this match. We saw so much heart and commitment,” added Williamson.