ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retain 2nd and 3rd spots; Babar Azam stays at the top

After the completion of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI rankings.

India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have maintained their second and third spots, respectively. Kohli has 857 rating points to his name, while Rohit has 825 points to his credit. With 865 points, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has retained his top spot in the ODI rankings.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and new skipper Kusal Perera have made significant gains in the latest rankings. While Chameera has advanced 27 slots to reach the 33d position, Perera has moved up 13 places to acquire the 42nd position.

Chameera’s career-best five-wicket haul for 16 runs has helped him to jump high in the rankings. Similarly, Perera’s sixth ODI century has assisted him to shine in the batters category.

When it comes to Bangladesh, who won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Sri Lanka, their senior batsman Mahmudullah has jumped two places to reach the 36th position. His fighting knock of 53 in the third ODI helped him rise in the rankings.

Like Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hussain has also shined after his knock of 51 has lifted him 12 slots to reach 113th place in the rankings. Similarly, speedster Taskin Ahmed has progressed 12 places to reach 88th position.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has maintained his fifth spot among bowlers rankings headed by New Zealand paceman Trent Boult.

Bangladesh’s Mehdi Hasan has been quite phenomenal in the recent past, and hence has retained his second position.

When it comes to all-rounders, Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan remains at the top spot with 387 rating points. The second and third place has been acquired by England’s Ben Stokes and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, respectively.