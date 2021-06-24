Daren Sammy added to CWI’s Board of Directors list

  • Daren Sammy delegate as an independent non-member director of Cricket West Indies.

  • Sammy also has a stadium named after him in St. Lucia.

Daren Sammy added to CWI’s Board of Directors list
Daren Sammy ( Image Source: Twitter)
Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy has been appointed as one of the three independent non-member directors of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Sammy will soon join Trinidadian Attorney Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican Surgeon and University Administrator Dr. Akshai Mansingh, who were re-commissioned to the post for serving a second term.

Each of them will hold the position for the next two years.

The two time T20I World Cup-winning captain expressed his gratitude after getting the opportunity to serve his country off the field.

“It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI Director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field,” Sammy said in an official press release on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old further added that he was looking forward to starting his tenure in the new position and thanked the CWI for giving him a chance.

“All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much,” Sammy divulged.

Talking about Sammy’s new assignment, CWI president Ricky Skerritt enunciated that he was exalted to welcome the former all-rounder who would help shape new ideas.

“I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member Director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions,” Skerritt stated.

The 65-year-old enunciated that Sammy’s experience as a cricketer would contribute much in adding a modern-day perspective to the Board’s discussions.

“Daren’s fairly recent experience as a two-time World Cup-winning captain will bring with him a much-needed modern-day cricketer’s perspective which should add valuable insights to Board discussions and decision-making,” he concluded.

Sammy is the first international cricketer from St. Lucia, and a stadium has also been named after him. He currently serves as the head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi and a consultant for St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Meanwhile, the Windies would be playing five T20Is against South Africa after a 0-2 loss in Tests followed by hosting a series against Australia.

