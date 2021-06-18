Dhanashree Verma comes up with a three word complement for Virat Kohli

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma often makes headlines with her dance moves and support for her husband.

The Youtuber was seen cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 from the stands.

Dhanashree’s love for Yuzi transcends all boundaries as she even got emotional when the latter took his first wicket during the T20 extravaganza in 2021.

Dhanashree also carried out the responsibilities when Chahal’s parents had contracted COVID-19. She broke the news on social media and warned her followers to take the necessary precautions to fight the pandemic.

The sensational choreographer hosted a question and answer session for her fans on Instagram. She replied to various queries put up by the netizens regarding her relationship with Chahal and his teammates.

One of the fans asked Dhanashree to describe the incumbent Indian skipper Virat Kohli in few words. Chahal’s life partner took time to remark that Kohli has a great sense of humour, and it’s always a privilege meeting him.

“Great sense of humor. It’s Always agreat time with him…,” Dhanashree captioned her post.

She also revealed that earlier her favourite cricketer was Yuzvendra Chahal.

On being requested to divulge her views on former Indian captain MS Dhoni, Dhanashree, by no surprise, enunciated that he was a legend of the game and irreplaceable.

Meanwhile, Chahal isn’t a part of Kohli & Co. for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match series clash against England. The wily tweaker would be travelling with his compatriots to Sri Lanka at the end of June for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Chahal, who had an ordinary outing in the IPL 2021, can prove his mettle once again when his side squares off with the Islanders.