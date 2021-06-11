ENG vs NZ: WATCH – Stuart Broad outfoxes Tom Latham with a sensational delivery in Edgbaston Test

England veteran Stuart Broad has a pretty good record against New Zealand in Test cricket. The right-armer has taken as many as 69 wickets in 18 matches. In the ongoing second Test against the Kiwis, Broad displayed his scintillating performance as he gave his side the much-needed early breakthrough when New Zealand came to bat in their first innings.

In response to England’s 303, the tourists had a disastrous start as they lost stand-in captain Tom Latham in the 6th over. Broad came round the wicket and bowled a sensational delivery to pack Latham’s short inning of 6 runs.

The Nottingham-born pacer, who has a tremendous record against the left-handed batters while bowling round the stumps, once again exhibited a classic act of dismissing a batsman by trapping him in front.

Broad bowled a back-of-a-length ball which angled in sharply and hit Latham’s pads. Immediately the bowler, along with his teammates, went for an appeal, and the umpire also had no second thoughts raising his finger as it looked plumbed.

Here is the video:

After losing the first wicket early, New Zealand fightback as Devon Conway and Will Young steadied the ship by forming a crucial partnership. The pair went on to add 122 runs for the second wicket to make sure the hosts didn’t capitalise after taking one wicket early.

Conway, the double centurion in the series opener, was looking well settled to reach another triple-figure mark but failed to reach there as Broad once again came for the rescue for his side. Broad bowled a length ball on the pads, and the left-handed batter whipped it away only to pick Zak Crawley at deep backward square leg, who didn’t make any mistake while grabbing the catch. Conway scored 80 runs from 143 deliveries, including 12 boundaries.