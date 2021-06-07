ENG vs NZ: WATCH – Tim Southee cleans up James Bracey with a beauty in Lords Test

New Zealand paceman Tim Southee achieved his second-best figures at Lords Cricket Ground in the recently concluded first Test against England. The right armer ended the match with seven wickets in 42.1 overs while conceding 80 runs.

Southee picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings, while in the second essay, he bagged one scalp. During the first innings, the Northland-born had bowled a sensational delivery to get rid of England’s debutant James Bracey.

It all happened in the 57th over of England’s first innings when Southee came round the wicket and bowled a good length ball. The angled delivery came in sharply, bursting through the massive gap between bat and pad of Bracey and shattered his stumps.

Here is the video:

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson heaped praises on Southee to lead the bowling attack and make an incredible contribution. He also gave an update on Trent Boult, who did not play the first Test. Williamson said the Boult has arrived and would be seen bowling soon.

“Incredible contribution from Tim Southee as well. He led the attack brilliantly, and the guys around him contributed as well. Both teams could have done with an additional day and pushed their case further. Boult is here, and he should be bowling pretty soon,” said Williamson at the post-match presentation.

The Kiwi leader also lauded debutant Devon Conway for smashing a magnificent double century in the contest against a bowling unit featuring world-class seamers like James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

“Incredibly special performance from Conway. A special player, he’s come into the side and shown his class. He played within himself, he’s a brilliant player, and it is an incredible feat,” added Williamson.