How Kane Williamson found his love of life during treatment in a hospital

New Zealand men’s cricket team captain Kane Williamson is one of the most popular cricketers of modern-day cricket. His consistency with the bat and excellent leadership has impressed one to all in the world.

Williamson has amassed 15,107 runs in 303 international matches. He is the third-highest run-getter for his team after Ross Taylor (17996) and Stephen Fleming (15289). Williamson has smashed 37 hundreds and 84 half-centuries in the international arena.

Apart from being a supremely talented player, Williamson is widely famous for his calmness and composure on the field. Hardly has anyone seen him losing his temper on the field. The Kiwi skipper has braved many defeats with a smile on his face, including the 2019 World Cup final loss.

Furthermore, the Black Caps legend likes to keep his personal life private, which is quite evident from his social media presence. He is only available on Instagram, and not often fans get to see him sharing some personal photos.

The 30-year-old is living with his wife Sarah Raheem for more than five years. In December last year, the adorable couple gave birth to their daughter. Just like her husband, Sarah also likes to maintain a low profile and has kept her Instagram account private with less than 200 followers.

Despite being low-profile persons, the love story of Williamson and Sarah is quite interesting. Sarah was born at Bristol in England and shifted to New Zealand. She is a nurse by profession and met Williamson when he was undergoing treatment in the hospital where she worked. The story says that it was almost a love at first sight situation for the couple as they exchanged numbers and soon started dating.

Williamson is currently in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. The inaugural ICC title clash was slated to begin on June 18, but rain played spoilsport as the whole day was washed out. The ICC has kept June 23 as an extra day.