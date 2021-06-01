Jemimah Rodrigues writes a soul-stirring note after receiving a new Test jersey ahead of England tour

On Sunday, the new Test jersey of the India women’s team was unveiled during a small get together of quarantined players at their hotel in Mumbai. The newly appointed head coach Romesh Powar organised a meeting where a presentation took place ahead of India women’s upcoming all-format tour of England.

The Test between Indian and English is set to be played from June 16-19 at Bristol. It will be a special moment for Team India as they will be playing a Test after seven long years. India last played a red-ball fixture back in November 2014 against South Africa in Mysore.

Sharing specifics from the meeting, India women’s middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues wrote a heartwarming note on social media. She said a meeting was called on my head coach Powar where the contributions of past cricketers were highlighted.

Jemimah reckoned that the upcoming Test in England would be much more than just a regular cricket game for them.

Here is the full statement shared by the Mumbaikar:

“So today, Ramesh sir called us for a team meeting and showed us the history we have of women’s cricket in India – from where it first started to where it has reached today… The ones who were before us made it possible for us to be a part of what we are today. The ones who did it without the recognition they deserved, the ones who brought women’s cricket to India,” Jemimah wrote on Twitter. “Then the two legends of Indian women’s cricket, Mithu di [Mithali Raj] and Jhulu di [Jhulan Goswami], came up and shared with the entire team what cricket has meant to them and what it’s like being a part of this Legacy.” “The meeting ended off with this beautiful quote… Our greatest responsibility is to honour those who have been before us and those who will come after, to ‘leave the JERSEY in a better place.” “This series [tour of England] and the series here forth, we are playing for a far bigger cause than what we realise; we are playing for every single girl who desires to play this sport,” concluded Jemimah.

Something that's very close to my heart. Do read if possible 🙂 pic.twitter.com/dPic3n82fy — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) May 30, 2021

After the only Test, India will play three-match ODI series and as many T20Is against England starting June 27.