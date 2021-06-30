Kane Williamson opens up about his feeling of holding the ICC World Test Championship mace

New Zealand recently trumped India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton’s Rose Bowl.

The Kiwis outclassed their opponents in what was looking like a probable draw. The contest went to the reserve day when Kane Williamson & Co. barraged India’s batting line-up and were set a target of mere 139 runs.

In response, premier batters – Williamson and Ross Taylor – built a sturdy partnership and helped them in crossing the finish line.

Williamson talked about the experience of lifting the International Cricket Council (ICC) mace in a video posted by The Black Caps official Twitter account.

The 30-year-old stated that it was a different experience lifting the coveted reward in his hands and feels it heavier than one thinks.

“I mean we’ve never been able to hold it before so it was a different feeling. It is heavier than you think. We didn’t know it was real till we got our hands on it,” Williamson said.

The Tauranga-born also expressed his happiness that veteran players like Taylor and wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling got their hands on a major ICC tournament before their retirement.

“There’s a real mixture in the side of newer players and experienced players. You got guys like Ross (Taylor) who is clearly our most experienced. He has been there for so many years and achieving it like this after all the hard work from everybody, the likes of your Ross Taylors and BJ Watling’s. These guys have given so much to our game. It is pretty satisfying that they will reflect on this as perhaps one of the greatest moments in their career,” Williamson concluded.

"It's heavier than you think" 😂😂 Find out from Kane Williamson what it was like picking up the ICC Test Mace for the first time. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/VblleXGQVz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 29, 2021

For the unversed, Watling had earlier announced his decision to hang his boots after the WTC final.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis are treating the mace with reverence by giving different names to it.