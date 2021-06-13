PSL 2021 – WATCH: Faf du Plessis taken to hospital after a nasty collision with Mohammad Hasnain

On Saturday, former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis suffered a blow on his head when he got involved in a nasty collision while playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

During the game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, Du Plessis collided with Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hasnain while diving to stop a boundary in the 7th over of Zalmi’s innings.

It all happened when David Miller drove the ball down the ground, and both fielders ran in to stop the boundary, but in an attempt of doing so, Hasnain’s knee hit Du Plessis’s head, and the Proteas cricketer fell on the ground immediately.

Here is the video:

BREAKING – Faf du Plessis has been sent to hospital for a check-up after he collided with Mohammad Hasnain while fielding in PSL game.#FafduPlessis #PSL pic.twitter.com/RnT9sCPDkz — AMAL (@i_auguzto) June 12, 2021

According to Pakistan media reports, Faf du Plessis was then shifted to a hospital for further scans. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub was named as the concussion substitute for the veteran South African star. It wasn’t the first time in this season that Gladiators used a concussion substitute.

In their previous fixture against Islamabad United, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell took a blow to his helmet from a Mohammad Musa bouncer. So he was replaced by the fast bowler Naseem Shah.

The revealing news for the fans is that Du Plessis has returned to the team hotel after all the necessary checkups.

Good to hear that Faf du Plessis has returned to the team hotel after check-ups at the hospital #PSL6 #PZvQG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 12, 2021

When it comes to the match, Zalmi won the contest by 61 runs to reach the third spot in the points table. Put to bat first, the Wahab Riaz-led side posted 197/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs.

Miller and Kamran Akmal shined with the bat and smashed respective half-centuries. The left-handed Proteas batter scored 73 off 46 balls with the help of 10 boundaries, including four sixes. On the other hand, veteran Akmal contributed with 59 from 37 deliveries, including eight boundaries.

In response, the Gladiators could only manage to reach 136/9, losing the game by 61 runs. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was their highest run-scorer with 36 off 28 balls. For Zalmi, pacer Mohammad Irfan bagged three wickets while conceding 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs.