RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal describes KL Rahul in one word

Over the past many years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has constantly been producing exceptional talents, be it batsmen, bowlers or all-rounders. IPL is such a stage where youngsters get golden opportunities to exhibit their skill and learn the game from the best in the business. In the recent past, one of the major finds of the cash-rich league was Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal.

Padikkal has grabbed everyone’s attention with his solid technique, remarkable temperament, and outstanding ability to play longer innings. Moreover, he has dazzled one and all with his supreme consistency. In the IPL 2021, the left-handed batsman smashed his maiden century and amassed 195 runs in six games.

Recently, Padikkal conducted a Question and Answer session on his official Instagram handle where he answered several queries of his fans and supporters of RCB. The 20-year-old was quizzed to say one line about the Challengers. Padikkal responded to the question and said: “Home away from Home (red heart emoji).”

The Karanataka batter was then asked to say one word about his state teammate and Indian star KL Rahul. Padikkal went for wordplay and termed Rahul as a “KLassy” player.

Rahul, who is the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL, is currently in Southampton with the rest of the players for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. However, before coming to United Kingdom (UK) with the team, the 29-year-old underwent appendicitis surgery last month.

The Bengaluru-born was diagnosed with acute appendicitis before the fourteenth season of the lucrative league was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio bubble of franchisees.

Rahul played seven matches and amassed 331 runs at a brilliant average of 66.20 with as many as four half-centuries. He was the second highest run-getter in the competition after Shikhar Dhawan (380).