Sanju Samson and Deepak Chahar engage in a comical banter on Instagram

A relatively young Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan arrived in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series on Monday. The squad is coached by batting legend Rahul Dravid.

Many rising stars have been included in the outfit. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya are all expected to get at least one game in the upcoming bilateral series.

The ‘Men in Blue’ will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is) against the Islanders, starting July 13.

Ahead of the series, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and fast bowler Deepak Chahar indulged in a funny banter on social media.

It all started after Samson shared a picture of himself informing his fans that he is travelling to Sri Lanka.

However, Chahar tried to pull the Kerala lads leg by leaving a cheeky comment, asking where exactly Samson is going. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper responded to Chahar in a side-splitting way by suggesting the Rajasthan-born to come along with him.

Here is how the conversation took place:

Both Samson and Chahar had a fruitful season in the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. While Samson was the leading run-getter for his side, Chahar was the second-highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In seven matches, Samson scored 277 runs at an average of 46.16 and an impressive strike rate of 145.78. He smashed one century and recorded 119 as his best score in the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league.

On the other hand, Chahar picked up eight wickets from seven fixtures, with 4/13 being his best performance. He averaged 24.12 and bagged two 4-wicket hauls in the tournament.