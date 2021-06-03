South Africa’s David Miller names his favourite batsman

South Africa batsman David Miller has stood up whenever his team needed him. During a batting collapse, Miller paces his innings well and pulls his side out of trouble. One exceptional quality of Miller is that he can hit big sixes and also keep his cool by rotating the strike.

In fact, during the 2013 Champions Trophy, the Pietermartizburg-born set the record for the highest ninth-wicket partnership of 95 with Rory Kleinvedlt in the tournament’s history.

Miller was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he smashed 102 runs in six matches for his franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) with the best score of 62 and a decent strike rate of 127.50.

On Wednesday, the southpaw started a fun question and answer session on Twitter. The hashtag ‘AskMiller’ went viral, and fans poured in their queries to the star batter.

One of the fans asked Miller to name his favourite batsman at this point in time.

“Your favourite batsman currently. #AskMiller @DavidMillerSA12,” netizen questioned.

Miller took just a few minutes to answer the query and named Virat Kohli as his first choice.

“Who other than @imVKohli,” Miller stated.

Kohli is famous around the world for his strokeplay and the grace with which he handles situations. Though the Indian skipper is aggressive on-field but never commits errors in his rage.

Kohli is the fastest batsman to cross 10,000 runs in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Kohli & Co. will reach England on June 3 to have a face-off with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by a five-match series against the hosts.