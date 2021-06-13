Who does Vamika resemble more, Anushka or Virat? Bhawna Kohli reveals

Ever since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became parents, fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of Vamika. So naturally, everyone wants to know what Vamika looks like; however, the celebrity couple has chosen to maintain strict privacy concerning their daughter.

In a recent fan interaction, Kohli himself had revealed that he and Anushka have decided not to expose their child to social media. Kohli had said: “No, we have decided as a couple not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Amidst all this, when Kohli’s elder sister Bhawna Kohli ran an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, the fans wasted no time asking the updates regarding Vamika. One of the admirers quizzed her on who does Vamika resemble more – Virat or Anushka? Bhawna also responded to the question, terming Vamika as an ‘angel’.

“Yes, we have, and she’s an angel,” wrote Bhawna while answering the question.

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently in Southampton, along with other members of the team, to play the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl. The Kane Williamson and Co. were involved in a two-match Test leg against England, which ended on Sunday after the Kiwis defeated the hosts in the second Test at Edgbaston to win the series 1-0.

After the WTC final, Team India will meet England in the five-match Test series, starting in the first week of August. The series against the Joe Root-led side will conclude in mid-September.

Post the red-ball battle against England, Indian team members will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play the remaining matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which would resume on September 19.