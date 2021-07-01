Aakash Chopra details why MS Dhoni was the most successful captain in the world

Ever since India lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, questions are being raised on Virat Kohli’s leadership as Team India has not won a single ICC tournament under his captaincy.

The comparisons are being made with former India skipper MS Dhoni, who was arguably the most successful leader of the Indian cricket team. Under his guidance, the ‘Men in Blue’ won the 2007 T20 World Cup, followed by the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Reacting to the same comparison, former India opener Aakash Chopra revealed why MSD was a better captain than the rest. He reckoned Dhoni didn’t make too many changes, which eventually never made anyone insecure in the team.

“Dhoni’s class has been that under him, the team has flourished. The few things I see that make Dhoni the best captain in the world is that he doesn’t make changes. He didn’t make anyone feel insecure in the team,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel while talking about The DHONI FACTOR and Indian CAPTAINS in ICC KNOCKOUT Matches.

The cricketer-turned-commentator asserted that the trust shown by the Ranchi-born on his boys resulted in big players performing in crucial stages and crunch situations. Chopra said when a team reaches any knock-stage in an ICC event, the side that has constantly played the same XI has a better chance of winning that event.

“If you see his team from the league stage to the knockouts, the team and the protagonists have remained the same. He has always got players who make runs in the big encounters. When you reach the quarterfinals, semi-finals or a final, the team that makes the least mistakes wins, the team that panics the least and the team which consistently plays the same XI so that all players are secure in the end,” Chopra added.