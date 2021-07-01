WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar explains MS Dhoni’s greatness ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Former India captain MS Dhoni enjoyed a long and fruitful career in which he changed the dynamics of cricket in his country. Dhoni achieved almost everything during his stint as Team India skipper. Under his inspiring leadership, India won all the major ICC titles.

MSD guided his troops to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, followed by the 50-over World Cup triumph in 2011 and the Champions Trophy victory in 2013.

After recording such an amazing career graph, there is no surprise that Dhoni has a mass fan following across the globe. One of his beloved fans and a friend belongs to the current Indian team in the form of senior bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvi, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, spoke about Dhoni in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. Bhuvneshwar revisited his old Instagram memories, including from his school days and when Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket.

Bhuvneshwar, who is currently the vice-captain of the Indian team in Sri Lanka, heaped praised on Ranchi-born superstar, saying Dhoni was a great human being. Bhuvi explained that the veteran stumper was quite helpful and used to guide all the youngsters.

“I think I posted that on his retirement. Everyone knows what kind of a player he is. But I posted to explain what kind of human being he is. He always helps others. If you speak to anybody about Dhoni, they will all tell you about how helpful he is. He always gives guidance to all the youngsters,” said Bhuvneshwar.

Here is the video:

Today on #SocialMediaDay, @BhuviOfficial relives some of his favourite Insta memories 👍 Bhuvi talking about @msdhoni & his beloved dog is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4boMPZvlF5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2021

The post that the Meerut-born had shared after Dhoni announced his retirement featured a heartwarming message for the 39-year-old.

“You taught us that all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. It was an honour to be a part of your cricketing journey. I have learnt so much from you, Mahi bhai, your wisdom, your guidance has always helped me not only in cricket but for life as well. Happy retirement @mahi7781,” Bhuvneshwar had written while sharing few pictures with Dhoni.