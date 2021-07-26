“Bade bhai ke charnon mein hamesha”: Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt Instagram story for MS Dhoni goes viral

One sport that former India skipper MS Dhoni loves apart from cricket is football. In fact, he started his career in school as a goalkeeper and later became a cricketer. Now, enjoying his post-retirement life from the international game, the Ranchi-born superstar is exploring all his interests, including football, during the free time.

Recently, Dhoni took part in a friendly football game in Mumbai and was spotted playing the game with none other than Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Both Ranveer and Dhoni enjoyed the contest and shared pretty colourful moments.

During the game, Ranveer was spotted hugging the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain on a couple of occasions.

The Bollywood heartthrob also shared a tribute post for the veteran stumper on his Instagram story. Ranveer, who himself is an admirer of MSD, shared a picture of himself sitting alongside Dhoni and holding his feet. Ranveer came up a heartfelt caption that showcased his love for the 39-year-old veteran stumper.

“Bade bhai ke charnon mai hamesha,” Ranveer wrote while sharing the picture of himself and Dhoni.

Dhoni is set to return to competitive cricket with CSK in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 shall resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

The apex Indian board also revealed that as many as 31 matches would be played in the duration of 27 days. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma will face Dhoni’s CSK in the opening match of the second phase. The final of IPL 2021 will take place in Dubai on October 15.