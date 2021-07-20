England vs Pakistan 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

England and Pakistan are set to face each other in the third and final T20I of the ongoing three-match series at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Both teams have won one game each, so the series is poised at 1-1. Fans may witness an exciting contest as both teams are eying victory in the series decider.

The visitors will be looking to end the tour on high while the hosts would be aiming for another series win after a 3-0 triumph in the ODI leg.

Pitch report:

The surface at Old Trafford is fast, and a paradise for batters as the ball comes nicely on the bat, and it’s often a high scoring venue.

Playing Combination:

England

England’s regular skipper Eoin Morgan is set to come back in the playing XI after resting himself in the second fixture. Morgan’s inclusion means that there could be a toss-up between Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan since it’s highly unlikely that English team management would rest the likes of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone.

ENG XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan/Jonny Bairstow.

Pakistan

The only possible change that Pakistan might do is to bring in the leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who hasn’t got any opportunity in the ongoing English tour. The likely replacement for Qadir is fast bowler Haris Rauf, who has been quite expensive in the previous two matches.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf/Usman Qadir.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

Pakistan win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 50-65

England total: 180-195

Case 2:

England win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 45-55

Pakistan total: 160-175

England to win the contest.