Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani comically reacts to Sarah Taylor’s rumoured marriage proposal for him

Shahnawaz Dahani is one of the most exciting young talents in Pakistan cricket. In the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Dahani impressed one and all with his tremendous bowling.

The 22-year-old finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker. He took as many as 20 wickets in 11 matches at an impressive average of 17.00 with two four-wicket hauls. The right-arm fast bowler played a major role behind Multan Sultan’s tournament victory.

Many former cricketers and experts of the fascinating game rated Dahani really high and reckoned that he is definitely the next big thing in Pakistan cricket. Besides his impressive show with the ball, there have been some rumours pointing out that England’s Sarah Taylor wants to marry the young Pakistan speedster.

Netizens drew lots of speculations regarding such, and both cricket personalities have been trending on social media. Although Sarah hasn’t yet reacted to these rumours but recently Dahani broke his silence over tittle-tattles.

During an interaction with media, Dahani addressed how people have been talking about his link-up with the former England international. While reacting to it, he seemed to be in the fun as he made some sidesplitting remarks.

When Dahaani was asked if Taylor would really propose him from the front, he said: “the world is one hope.” Further, the 22-year-old also said that he would give his acceptance if Taylor proposes to him. While laughing, he said: “Yes, of course.”

Dahani is currently a part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the ongoing West Indies tour. The two-match Test series will begin on August 12.