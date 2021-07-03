Ritika Sajdeh pokes fun at husband Rohit Sharma for not smiling in a selfie

After a heartbreaking loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, the Indian team is spending a 20-day break in England.

Players are utilising the break by enjoying some quality time with their friends and family members ahead of their upcoming international project against England. India will face England in the five-match Test series, starting from August 4.

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma is relishing along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The couple can be seen hanging around in the streets of England, sharing the snaps on their social media handles. Both are known for pulling each other’s leg, and once again, a glimpse of such was on display when Ritika posted a selfie.

On Friday, Rohit’s better half shared a pic on her Instagram story in which she can be seen with her husband. She poked fun at Rohit for keeping a straight face in the selfie. Ritika urged fans to tell Mumbaikar that it is okay to smile while posing for a picture.

“Someone tell him it’s cool to smile,” Ritika wrote on her Instagram story.

India likely to play tour games to prepare for England Tests

Indian team is expected to assemble in Durham on July 14 for their pre-series preparation. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed to India’s request for a couple of warm-up games ahead of the red-ball fixtures.

Earlier, ECB had made it clear that tour games for the visitors were not possible because of COVID protocols and other restrictions. However, a telephonic conversation between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and ECB chairman Ian Whatmore along with CEO Tom Harrison, has made everything possible.

“We are aware of a request from the BCCI to play a three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI as part of the Indian Men’s Test team’s build-up to the five-match Test series. We are working through the operations and COVID-19 protocols to ensure we are able to deliver this and will confirm in due course,” said an ECB spokesperson.