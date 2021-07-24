Sri Lanka vs India 2021, 1st T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

Sri Lanka and India are ready to face each other in the three-match T20I series, starting from Sunday (July 25) at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The hosts returned to winning ways by registering a victory in the third ODI by three wickets. They would look to carry the same positive vibe in the T20I series opener.

On the other hand, the visitors would be confident enough for the T20Is as they captured the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Pitch report:

It has been seen in the ODI leg that the surface at Colombo isn’t a high-scoring ground, and a similar thing could be witnessed in the T20I series. The slowness of the track makes the role of spinners very crucial.

Playing Combination:

Sri Lanka

Akila Dhananjaya performed outstandingly well in the previous game; therefore he will get a game. Chamika Karunaratne will also make a cut in the final XI. There could be a toss-up between Praveen Jayawickrama and Lakshan Sandakan.

SL XI: Dasun Shanaka (c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama/Lakshan Sandakan.

India

India might miss the services of opening batsman Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav as, according to media reports, the duo is set to travel to United Kingdom (UK) to join Team India’s Test squad. India have options like Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to replace the batters. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is also expected to feature in the final XI.

IND XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw/Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

Sri Lanka win the toss and bowl first

India Powerplay score: 45-55

India Total: 160-170

Case 2:

India win the toss and bowl first

Sri Lanka Powerplay score: 40-50

Sri Lanka Total: 140-150

India to win the contest.