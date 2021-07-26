Sri Lanka vs India 2021, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the second T20 International (T20I) between Sri Lanka and India on Tuesday.

The visitors recorded a dominating victory in the opening game to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. They would look to register another victory to secure the series.

On the other hand, the hosts will play a do-or-die contest and look to win the game in order to keep the series alive.

Pitch report:

The track at Colombo offers assistance to the spinners, as it was seen in the previous match. Due to the slowness of the surface, batting isn’t easy, but a score above 150 can be competitive.

Playing Combination:

Sri Lanka

Batting was a major disappointment in the first T20I for Sri Lanka; however, not many changes are expected to be made. Dhananjaya de Silva could get replaced with Bhanuka Rajapaksa. The bowling line-up is likely to remain unchanged.

SL XI: Dasun Shanaka (c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva/Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

India

BCCI has confirmed that opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav are set to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) to join India’s Test squad. However, no details were provided concerning whether the duo will miss the remaining two T20Is or not. In case Shaw and Surya don’t play the rest of the series, they can be replaced by Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IND XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

Sri Lanka win the toss and bowl first

India Powerplay score: 45-55

India Total: 160-175

Case 2:

India win the toss and bowl first

Sri Lanka Powerplay score: 40-50

Sri Lanka Total: 140-155

India to win the contest.