Styris, Neesham react to England’s Euro Cup final loss by taking a dig at the boundary count rule of 2019 CWC

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Scott Styris and James Neesham took a cheeky dig at England's defeat to Italy in Euro Cup 2020 final.

  • Both players recalled the 2019 World Cup final where England were crowned champions despite the game ending in a draw.

Styris, Neesham react to England’s Euro Cup final loss by taking a dig at the boundary count rule of 2019 CWC
Scott Styris, James Neesham on England's loss against Italy in Euro Cup final (Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris and current Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham took a cheeky dig at England after the English football team lost the 2020 Euro Cup final against Italy. The summit clash took place at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

After a nail-biting contest that went to the penalty shootouts, England lost the match 2-3 as the English trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Buyako Saka missed their strikes.

After the game, both Styris and Neesham shared their views on social media and recalled England’s cricket team’s win at the 2019 Cricket World Cup against Black Caps.

Notably, the final between England and New Zealand involved a few controversies, with the biggest being how the winner was decided. First, the match ended in a tie, and then the Super-Over also ended in a draw.

However, England were still declared the champions as at that time according to ICC rule “if a Super Over ends in a tie, the team with more boundaries count will be declared the winner”. Though right after the World Cup final, the boundary count rule was scraped, and now a Super Over is followed by a 2nd Super Over in case the first one ends in a tie.

Styris took a dig at the boundary count rule, pointing out that England had more corners in the game (5) than Italy (3). Hence the Harry Kane-led side should have been crowned champions.

“I don’t understand… England had more corners …. they are the champions! #Stillsalty,” tweeted Styris.

Neesham also came up with a hilarious take on the whole event. He asked if the Euro 2020 final could be decided by counting the passes made by each team.

“Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins?” Neesham wrote on the micro-blogging website.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Scott Styris

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement