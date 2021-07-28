Wasim Akram blasts PCB for organising regular tours of Zimbabwe after white-ball series loss to England

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram has given his reaction to Babar Azam-led team’s recent series loss against England. Akram has lambasted the team management for organising tours against countries like Zimbabwe, stating nothing will come out positive if Pakistan keep avoiding series against top teams in the cricketing world.

Notably, Pakistan faced an embarrassing 0-3 series defeat to a second-string England side in the ODIs. Thereafter, they lost the T20I leg by 1-2. However, before the English tour, Pakistan had beaten Zimbabwe in the Test as well as the T20I series in Harare.

Akram said he would offer that person extra praise who is behind organising tours of Zimbabwe as it is not beneficial for Pakistan cricket.

“I want to meet that genius who is organising tours of Zimbabwe. I want to offer him extra praise and say, ‘well done; you’ve done a great job’. It is not going to benefit us. It will only be helpful for them,” Akram said on ARY News.

The 55-year-old reckoned that tours like Zimbabwe should take place once in four years, not every year, as the team should focus on playing some tougher opponents at the international level. He further requested the management to look at India, who have sent two different teams to two different corners of the world

“Once in four years, I’m ok with that (Zimbabwe tour). If you compare with India. Their one team is in Sri Lanka, another is in England. And they can raise another team. They improved their system 10 years ago. They invested money, brought in professionals,” Akram added.

The Indian side featuring the majority of senior players is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) for the upcoming Test series against England. On the other hand, the second-string Indian team coached by Rahul Dravid is in Sri Lanka for the white-ball fixtures.