WATCH: Shreyas Iyer returns to net practice after four months; give hints of making an IPL comeback

In reliving news for Indian cricket fans, Team India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has returned to practice after almost a four-month-long break. He has been away from action since the first match of the ODI series against England, which was held on March 23.

Iyer had suffered a shoulder injury while fielding, which ruled him out for the remainder of the series. The Mumbaikar was then ruled out of the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which later got postponed due to COVID-19 complications.

As the IPL 2021 will now resume in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iyer began his preparation for the remaining matches of the cash-rich league. On Wednesday, a clip was shared on social media where Iyer can be seen sweating hard in an indoor net session. He shared the clip on his Instagram story as well, where he could be seen practising a couple of strokes.

Here is the video:

96 day of recovery and he is back with his weapon .

Shreyas Iyer #shreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/uQC0fYYZ9k — Beware of KSGians (Shriya) (@Bewareofksgian) July 14, 2021

Iyer is missing the India tour of Sri Lanka, which starts on July 18 with the ODI series. Apart from the Lankan tour, the 26-year-old was also ruled out of his maiden stint with Lancashire. He was supposed to represent the team in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Now, Iyer will have to prove his fitness in IPL to retain his spot in the Indian team. Also, it would be interesting to see if the Delhi Capitals (DC) management decides to retain him as captain or not for the second half of IPL 2021.

In the absence of Iyer, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant led DC for the first half of the season. He took the team to the top spot of the points table by winning 6 out of 8 matches before the season was suspended.