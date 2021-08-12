Bangladesh appoints former South African star Ashwell Prince as full-time batting coach

In the latest developments, former South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince has been appointed as the full-time batting coach of the Bangladesh team until the 2022 T20 World Cup. He has resigned from his coaching job for South Africa’s Western Province Cricket Association to take up the new role.

Prince will replace Englishman Jon Lewis after having an impressive stint with the Bangladesh team during their Zimbabwe tour. Interestingly, Prince is not the only South African in the coaching contingent of Bangladesh. The former Proteas coach Russell Domingo is the head coach of the side, while Ryan Cook is currently the fielding coach.

“We had appointed him for the Zimbabwe series initially. Since it will be hard to get a coach before the T20 World Cup, we took a bit of feedback, and it has been generally positive,” said Akram Khan, the BCB’s cricket operations chairman, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“I think some of our batsmen did really well in Zimbabwe. Some of the players told us that they have confidence in him. They are satisfied with his work,” he added.

“What I will treasure most about my stint as head coach of the Cobras is, along with my coaching staff, assisting six young players to make their international debut for the Proteas,” Prince said in a statement.

Bangladesh has recently impressed one and all with their splendid performance against Australia in the T20I series. The Aussies were completely outplayed by the hosts, losing the series 4-1. It was Bangladesh’s first bilateral series victory over Australia across formats.

Before the Australian series, Bangladesh showed superb cricket against Zimbabwe, securing victory in the one-off Test match and clinching the ODI series 3-0. They followed it with a T20I series victory (2-1).