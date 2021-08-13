Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets trolled by his wife Nupur Nagar for drawing ‘corona’ mehndi design on her hand

Senior Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recently seen in action in July during the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series in Sri Lanka. The Meerut-born displayed his top form during the Sri Lanka tour, where he played the role of Team India’s vice-captain.

Bhuvneshwar also won the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the first T20I after picking up a four-wicket haul in his spell of 3.3 overs. He finished the series as the second-highest wicket-taker with five scalps to his credit.

Since Bhuvi wasn’t picked for the ongoing England tour, he is currently spending quality time with his family at his home. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar recently applied mehndi on his wife Nupur Nagar’s hands but got trolled by her for the same.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nupur compared the Mehndi designs made by herself and Bhuvi. She shared a collage of two pictures where the snap in the upper half showed the Mehndi design made by Nupur, while the lower half showed her husband’s attempt.

Comparing the two designs, Nupur hilariously trolled Bhuvneshwar’s design and said it seems like coronavirus’ biological structure.

“It looks like corona,” Nupur wrote on her Instagram story.

Bhuvneshwar will next be seen in action in the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The second phase of the fourteenth season of the cash-rich league will resume from September 19 in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being suspended due to COVID-19 in the first week of May.

Bhuvneshwar is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the lucrative league and third amongst fast bowlers. He has taken 139 scalps in 126 matches at an average of 24.64, with 5/19 being his best figures. Further, the right-armer is the third bowler and first pacer to bowl maximum dot balls in the tournament. He has so far delivered 1204 dot deliveries and is only behind spin duo of Harbhajan Singh (1268) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1215).