Chennai Super Kings announce INR 1 crore reward for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • CSK has announced a prize money of Rs. 1 crore for Neeraj Chopra.

  • Chopra won the gold medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings announce INR 1 crore reward for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Chennai Super Kings, Neeraj Chopra (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in track and event at the Olympics with his best effort of 87.58 metres in the men’s javelin throw final in Tokyo on Saturday.

“We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instill belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of the sport.

“His gold medal winning throw of 87.58m in the men’s javelin has galvanised the entire nation,” a CSK spokesperson said in an official statement.

“As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs. 1 crore to Neeraj Chopra,” the statement added.

The three-time IPL champions also revealed that they would be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK team will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai on September 19.
The Super Kings are currently placed at the second spot in the standings with ten points in seven matches.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Chennai Super Kings

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement