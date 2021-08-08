Chennai Super Kings announce INR 1 crore reward for Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal in track and event at the Olympics with his best effort of 87.58 metres in the men’s javelin throw final in Tokyo on Saturday.

“We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instill belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of the sport.

“His gold medal winning throw of 87.58m in the men’s javelin has galvanised the entire nation,” a CSK spokesperson said in an official statement.

“As a mark of appreciation and honour on his stellar achievement, CSK is awarding Rs. 1 crore to Neeraj Chopra,” the statement added.

The three-time IPL champions also revealed that they would be creating a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK team will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai on September 19.

The Super Kings are currently placed at the second spot in the standings with ten points in seven matches.